Housefull 4 BEATS Kabir Singh, Total Dhamaal Grabbing The #1 Spot On Television With Its Premiere

Akshay Kumar led Housefull 4 enjoyed a rollicking run upon its release in Diwali. Despite being heavily bashed by critics, the movie fetched love from cine-goers, owing to which it touched the benchmark of 200 crores in India. Now, the same magic has been repeated on the small screen too and the numbers are just overwhelming.

Housefull 4 saw its world television premiere on 22nd December 2019 on Star Gold channel and as per the report of BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), the movie witnessed impressions of over 2.15 crores (215.42 lakh) for its 12 pm slot. With such a huge number, the movie has grabbed the top spot amongst all television premieres of Bollywood movies in 2019.

It surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal (167.93 lakh impressions) by a huge margin, which was holding the first position till now. Other movies which were beaten by Housefull 4 includes- 2.0 (Hindi) (165.13 lakh impressions), Kesari (156.66 lakh impressions), Luka Chuppi (125 lakh impressions), Simmba (111.02 lakh impressions), Bharat (89.83 lakh impressions) and Kabir Singh (65.14 lakh impressions).

It can be said that this Akshay Kumar’s reincarnation comedy has really seen ‘Houseful’ boards whether it’s a big screen or a small screen.

Meanwhile, actress Kriti Sanon who played a pivotal role in Housefull 4, says doing comedy is not a laughing matter, but a serious business.

As per the report of IANS, Kriti said, “Comedy is, indeed, serious business but thanks to the amazing mentors I found in Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol; they made it seamless for me to pull off certain scenes. People can now enjoy the movie on the streaming platform and hopefully it’ll add a bit to their holiday cheer.”

