MeToo Whistleblower Tanushree Dutta’s Lawyer Nitin Satpute Charged In A Molestation Case

Tanushree Dutta brought a huge wave of change in the Bollywood industry when she first spoke about her #MeToo incident. he actress accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during the shoot of Horn Ok Pleassss. This revelation gave strenth to many other women in the industry and names like Sajid Khan, Anu Malik were brought in the light for their wrongdoing. However, Tanushree is still fighting her fight with Nana Patekar with the help of her lawyer Nitin Satpute.

But the events have taken a strange turn as it is now being reported that Tanushree’s lawyer Nitin Satpute has been booked in a molestation case yesterday. The case of molestation has been registered against Nitin for purportedly using offensive language against a woman, revealed the police.

According to an official, the incident took place outside the State Women’s Commission office earlier this week. The 47-year-old victim claimed that Tanushree’s lawyer used abusive language with the intention of outraging her modesty and hence had to be booked for a case of molestation.

The source also revealed that the victim, in her complainant with the Kherwadi police station, has stated that she had an argument with Nitin Satpute on November 2 over the construction of a garden for children. After this argument, Tanushree’s lawyer allegedly called the victim on her mobile phone and abused her.

This did not go down well with the victim obviously, following which she filed a complaint with State Women’s Commission on November 4. The source revealed that the victim was also called for a meeting at the Commission on Monday after she filed the complaint and while leaving the office, Satpute came close to her and used abusive language.

After this incident, the police on Thursday registered an offense under section 354A (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The matter is being now probed, added the source.

