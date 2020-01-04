Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 15: Stays Very Low On 3rd Friday

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Dabangg 3 stayed low on the second Friday as just 1 crore* more came in. The film has lost steam pretty fast in the second week and now the third week would be a further formality before Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior arrives on the coming Friday. That would take away single screens that are still available for the Salman Khan starrer as in multiplexes it is anyways Good Newwz ruling the roost.

The Prabhudheva directed film has collected 148.80 crores* so far and with some push should hit the 150 crores mark today. That would be the last major milestone that the film would manage as post that, even though some more numbers would come in tomorrow due to Sunday.

The film has underperformed in a big way and after Race 3 [169 crores] this is yet another Salman Khan film to have stopped way short of the 200 crores milestone. Incidentally, both Dabangg and Race were set franchises but ended up with the weakest of the lot in the third installment.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

