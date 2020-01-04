Good Newwz Box Office Day 9 Morning Occupancy: Picks Up Impressively!

Good Newwz Box Office: Karan Johar’s Good Newwz enjoyed a monumental run in its first week and is continuing the trend in the second week too, as it added another 8.10 crores on the second Friday. It’s a win-win situation for all those involved, especially for Akshay Kumar who has delivered back-to-back major successes including Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 in 2019.

After a decent start on day 8 i.e. yesterday, Good Newwz has picked up impressively today as it has recorded occupancy of 23-25% for the morning shows across the country. It’s a good growth when compared with yesterday’s 12-14% and the movie is likely to collect anything above 11-12 crores. And from here on, the race towards the 200 crore club has begun in full swing.

The real good news for the movie is that it has retained around 2700-2800 screens for this week when compared with opening week’s 3100 screens. This family entertainer is expected to make most of its one-week open theatrical run until Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior arrives on 10th January.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019 and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the success of “Good Newwz“, and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good message will always fetch appreciation.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz‘ as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said (IANS report).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!