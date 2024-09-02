Aashiq Banaya Aapne Box Office: Himesh Reshammiya's Fee Was 6.5% Of The Budget, His Luck Shone On September 2, 2005 Getting Paid 40 Times More

Whenever you have heard someone crooning Oooo Ooo we are sure you have sung along Aashiq Banaya Aapne by default. The film, which was released in the year 2005, turned into a sensation overnight. As much as it was talked about for being bold, it was a breakthrough for Himesh Reshammiya as an artist.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne Turned Fates!

Himesh was the one who probably gained the maximum out of the film’s popularity and suddenly he was a singing sensation overnight! While he sang one song in the film, he composed five. The entire soundtrack of the film turned chartbuster.

Himesh Reshammiya, according to many reports used to charge 5 – 6 lakh per song. In fact, it was somewhere between 30 – 35 lakh per film, according to the budget. Though he was introduced by Salman Khan luck favored him only when he entered this Emraan Hashmi film!

Aashiq Banaya Budget & Box Office Collection

The film was made on a budget of 4.5 crore and it earned 6.37 crore in India and 9.32 crore worldwide. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Tanushree Dutta & Sonu Sood, the film was a hit at the box office. After the film, Himesh Reshammiya was an overnight star! The music composer was paid almost 6.5% of the film’s budget for creating a chartbuster music album.

40 Times Hike In Paycheck

After the film, Himesh saw a popularity like none. In the year 2005 he was judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, a reality show against a paycheck of 20 – 25 lakh. After the film’s popularity he came back with another season of the show in the year 2007 and his paycheck was a whopping 12 crore! Yes, the singer-music composer was offered a hike of almost 40 times than his price!

Himesh Reshammiya made his debut as an actor as well in Aap Ka Suroor and was paid 1.5 – 2 crore for the film. Even that price hiked to 7 – 8 crore per film, the very next year according to reports. Coming to the songs of Aashiq Banaya Aapne, are still loved by millions! And Himesh is well known for his reality show mantra – Jai Mata Di, Let’s Rock! Currently, the music composer charges 2 crore per film as a composer!

