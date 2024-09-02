Stree 2 currently is wreaking havoc at the box office and it entered the 500 crore club on Sunday taking the 18 day total to 502.35 crore. With this number on table, can you imagine the profit, Rajkummar Rao‘s horror-comedy has made? Well, it is a whopping 737.25%! However, despite this number it is still not the most profitable film of 2024!

Stree 2 Box Office Profit

While Stree 2 is the most profitable Hindi film of the year 2024 with 737.25% profit, it still needs 5.65 crore to become the most profitable Indian film of 2024. The record currently stands with Premalu that enjoys a profit of 754.55%.

Premalu is a Malayalam film that was made on a budget of 9 crore and earned registered a collection of 76.10 crore making a profit of 67.10 crore and registering 745.55% returns on investment. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor‘s horror-comedy is made on a budget of 60 crore and has earned 502.35 crore in total.

Meanwhile, the horror-comedy has also surpassed every single profitable film of the year 2023 as well.

Stree 2 has registered a profit of 442.35 crore and 737.25% returns on investment. The film now needs 4.98 crore in order to snatch Premalu’s position at number 1 to become the most profitable Indian film of 2024.

Here are the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2024 at the box office.

1. Premalu: 745.55%

2. Stree 2: 737.25%

3. Manjummel Boys: 471.25%

4. Maharaja: 445.65%

5. HanuMan: 402.5%

6. Vaazha: 312%

7. Munjya: 260%

8. Shaitaan: 132.30%

9. Article 370: 110%

10. Abraham Ozler: 110%

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Ticket Sales (USA): With 3 Days To Go Thalapathy Vijay Needs To Sell 33,100 Tickets To Beat His Own Leo!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News