Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, has been doing some good business in the USA with the advance sales for the premiere day. With 3 days more to go for the film to release, the ticket sales has already surpassed Beast.

The Greatest Of All Time’s Advance Sales

In the USA, the advance sales for the premiere day, has made the film Vijay’s second best premiere number with just advance sales. Currently the film has sold 19,176 tickets for 840 shows.

The GOAT VS Leo Advance Sales For The Premiere Day

For the premiere day, the advance sales for The GOAT has recorded $472,585 gross collection. When compared to the total advance sales for the premiere day for Vijay’s last film Leo, that registered $1,302,252 gross collection through advance sales for the premiere day.

3 Days & 33 Thousand Tickets!

In order to match Leo‘s numbers at the box office, The Greatest Of All Time needs to record a ticket sale of 33,100 to beat Leo’s 59,297 sold tickets. However, it is still a long road for the film to touch the $1 million mark from the advance sales for the premiere day in the USA.

About The Greatest Of All Time

Directed by Joseph Vijay, the film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhu Deva, and Prashanth. The official synopsis of the film says, “Gandhi is a hostage negotiator, field agent, and spy working for the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS). After years of service, he is called back for a critical mission that sets him on a dangerous collision course with his own past.”

