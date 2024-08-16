Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao have created hysteria with their latest release, Stree 2, earning 64.80 crore on the opening day (including paid previews). The horror comedy destroyed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal opening and is now aiming to grow further over a 4-day weekend and Raksha Bandhan’s partial holiday on Monday.

Stree 2 VS First Flop Horror Comedy

The genre of horror-comedy has been an experimental one. While South Indian films have always brought more films in the genre, Bollywood has experimented very less. The first horror-comedy in India was released in the year 1965 and was called Bhoot Bungla. It starred Mehmood & Tanuja in the lead role. However, the film collections were too few to be tapped!

The next popular horror-comedy came in the year 2002 with Vishal Bharadwaj’s Makdee that starred Shabana Azmi, and Shweta Basu Prasad. Made on a budget of 1.25 crore the film could not recover its investment and earned only 1.15 crore net in India.

Stree 2 VS 1st Blockbuster Horror-Comedy

The horror-comedy genre got a rebirth of sorts with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007. Akshay Kumar, was the OG who cemented position of the horror-comedy genre in Hindi films. Bhool Bhulaiyaa earned 3.88 crore on day 1 and 49.11 crore in its lifetime.

Stree 2 Delivers 16.8 Times More Than Bhool Bhulaiyaa

While Stree 2 surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, it earned 1584% higher on an opening day than the first successful film of the horror-comedy genre! Stree 2 earned 16.8 times more on day 1 than Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan‘s film. Hopefully, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s new offering will make this genre a box office goldmine!

