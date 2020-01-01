Avane Srimannarayana Box Office: Rakshit Shetty Starrer Packs An Impressive Total But Stays Below Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1

Avane Srimannarayana Box Office: Rakshit Shetty’s Avane Srimannarayana is fetching love for its Kannada version and the box office numbers are a proof of it. This fantasy-adventure flick is being praised for its out-of-the-box treatment, which is rarely seen in Indian movies.

Despite being a bit lengthy, the movie is capable of keeping the movie buffs glued to their seat, which is the major reason behind the growth in footfalls over the weekend. Avane Srimannarayana accumulated an overall total of 24 crores in its opening weekend and as per trade estimates, this Rakshit Shetty starrer has added another 4 crores* on day 4.

Last year, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 emerged to be a big winner at Kannada box office. It amassed around 50 crores during its opening weekend. It also made its impact with its Hindi version by denting the business of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

Directed by Sachin Ravi, Avane Srimannarayana also features Shanvi Srivastava in a key role. The Hindi version titled Adventures Of Srimannarayana is slated to arrive on 17th January 2020. The story revolves around a corrupt police officer (Narayana) played by Rakshit Shetty, who takes on a bandit chief in order to recover the missing treasure in the 1980s. It is backed by H.K. Prakash and Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah.

Meanwhile, in Koimoi’s review, Avane Srimannarayana bagged a rating of four stars and is a definitely a must watch.

