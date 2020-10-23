Emily Hampshire Dating History: Here's Who The Actress Has Been With In The Past!

Canadian actress Emily Hampshire is well-known for her role as Stevie Budd in the CBC comedy series Schitt’s Creek. While her on-screen character Stevie had a pretty messy love life, the actress on the other hand had a far less complicated relationship history.

So far, the 39-year-old actress has been only linked to two people. Just two years ago, she was engaged to the singer, songwriter and record producer Teddy Geiger. However, before announcing their engagement, the couple went public with their relationship on Instagram in 2018. Emily shared a selfie of herself with Teddy, and captioned it “Just me & my girlfriend.” And over the next several months, the two showed each other plenty of social media love.

Both took their relationship ahead when Emily Hampshire popped the question in November 2018. Teddy also shared on their Instagram post announcing their engagement. However, the relationship didn’t seem to last long. In less than seven months, the two called off their engagement reports Page Six. It’s still unclear as to why the couple called splits and the two are yet to publicly address their breakup.

The Schitt’s Creek actress was in a relationship with Matthew Smith, a soccer player-turned-talent agent at William Morris, before Teddy Geiger. Back in 2009, the actress also talked about her then-husband Smith during an interview with The Star had said, “He always wanted to be a sports agent like Jerry Maguire.”

As reported by Popsugar, Emily Hampshire and Matthew Smith got hitched in 2006. The couple were married for almost a decade when husband Matthew filed for divorce in January 2015. She was divorced shortly before being cast in Schitt’s Creek. Since then she has rarely spoken about it publicly.

Emily once again surprised her fans in May 2019 when she took to Instagram to announce that she was pansexual. Interestingly, she had shared a clip of a scene from the CBC comedy series Schitt’s Creek. The clip showed Dan Levy’s character, David Rose, explained pansexuality to Stevie. Sharing the clip, she captioned it, “So… #truestory way back when we shot this scene I didn’t know what #pansexuality was. CUT TO: 5 years later I find myself regularly explaining my own pansexuality to people with, ‘It’s like, I’m into the wine not the label.'”

