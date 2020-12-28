Social media is all about trends these days and the latest one on Instagram is to share pictures from your camera roll based on what the question is. Following the same trend, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram and shared a pic of her 4-year-old daughter wearing a Gucci couture. Well, that’s what happens when your mother is a supermodel and your father Zayn Malik is a singer.

Gigi embraced parenthood for the first time with boyfriend Zayn and their relationship has always been the talk of the town.

Both Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby ZiGi back in September this year and the supermodel keeps sharing her little glimpses on her Instagram for her fans. Although, Victoria’s Secret model has not yet revealed the name and picture of her daughter because of privacy issues.

Earlier today, the VS model shared a picture of her daughter wearing a Gucci couture and netizens are going gaga over the same. Although Gigi shielded her daughter’s face in the camera and only showed what she was wearing.

Take a look:

Look at those tiny legs, oh my god!

A while ago, Gigi Hadid was spotted with sister Bella Hadid in New York City taking a stroll with her newborn who remained hidden in her stroller.

Gigi wore winter apparel and layered them like a pro. The model was wearing a denim jacket along with a giant black coat on the above and paired it with a newsboy cap, a black mask, sunglasses, and big hoop earrings. She kept her blonde locks open and straight.

gigi and bella out in nyc with gigi’s daughter 🥺 pic.twitter.com/COAcPsTz0D — f (@jacquemoos) December 16, 2020

ZiGi baby really has big fashionable shoes to fit it. Look at her mother and aunt, how stunning they both look!

What are your thoughts on Gigi Hadid’s daughter acing the fashion game at such a young age? Tell us in the comments below.

