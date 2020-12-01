Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together a while ago and haven’t revealed her name yet. Although the supermodel has been sharing pictures of her daughter on Instagram and teasing the fans with the same.

The couple welcomed the baby in September and has been over the moon ever since the birth of their little one.

The ZiGi baby has been the talk of the town for a while. Gigi Hadid shared the unseen pictures of her baby bump with boyfriend Zayn Malik on her Instagram and they are too good to miss out on.

Sharing it on the photo-sharing website, Gigi Hadid captioned the post, “August, waiting for our girl 🥰🥰🥰😭”

They look so perfect together!

Gigi Hadid recently celebrated her first Thanksgiving with her daughter and mother Yolanda also shared an adorable pic of the model and her daughter on Instagram Stories. In the pic, we can see Gigi planting a kiss on the cheeks of ZiGi and it makes for a heart-melting shot. Yolanda has used a bunch of heart emojis on the pic and also a GIF which says, “you are my sunshine”.

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik’s mother Trisha Malik celebrated her 51st birthday recently. The former One Direction singer and Gigi arranged a special cake to celebrate her birthday. The supermodel took to her Instagram stories and shared some pictures of the occasion.

The newly-turned parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik marked Mamma Malik’s birthday in their own way. The photo shared on Instagram showed that the couple put together a diamond-shaped cake surrounded by strawberries. Two candles “5” and “1” were also placed on it. Some decorations were also added on top of the cake, which read “51 & Fabulous”.

What do you think of these new pictures of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik? Tell us in the comments below.

