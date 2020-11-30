Netflix has given all the girls some adorable and very good looking boys to crush on. Remember Noah Centineo? The guy who stole our hearts after starring in Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before? We know that his name still brings a smile on to many faces. But, did you know that India has got it’s very own desi version of Noah? And, that is non-other than Rohit Saraf.

Yes! You heard it right. The guy who has become the national crush has a striking resemblance to the Hollywood actor. Well, we are not saying this, but it is the fans who feel so.

Rohit Saraf, whose Netflix series Mismatched is currently streaming on Netflix, has stolen million hearts. Every second girl on the internet is talking about how cute this actor looks and how they have a crush on him. Rohit has undoubtedly made several girls go weak on their knees with his charm and smile. Although, these days, the internet and social media seems to be filled with stories and pictures of the Ludo actor. But what grabbed our attention were few tweets which called him the Indian version of Noah Centineo.

Woah! Now that is something, isn’t it guys? Noah Centineo is a heartthrob since 2017. And the fact that fans feel, Rohit Saraf looks quite similar to him is a big thing. Well, let us show you some of the fan tweets which have compared the two actors.

Why do i feel Rohit Saraf is the desi equivalent of Noah Centineo? — Tanisha Jindal (@teeejaayyyy) November 25, 2020 “Rohit Saraf is India’s Noah Centineo”

Shut up he’s freaking better than him 🥺 — Neha💥Kartikian (@KartikianN) November 23, 2020 Rohit saraf is now the noah centineo of India. — Kupi Raur || azim stan (@thevellikudi) November 24, 2020 hmmmmmm

Totally agreeable — Dakkksss (@Darddaaru) November 24, 2020

Now, does this ring a bell? Do you also think that there is an uncanny resemblance between Noah and Rohit? We don’t know about the looks, but one thing that is common between the two is their infectious smile and charm to win girls hearts. Do you agree?

Well, be it Noah Centineo’s naughtiness or Rohit Saraf’s cuteness, we are sure that girls are having a blast. Thank you, Netflix, you made dealing the pandemic a lot easier.

Anyway! What do you think? Is Rohit really the Noah of India?

