Selena Gomez has been grabbing all eyeballs lately. But, this time it is not for something that she has done. We all know about the singer’s kidney transplant story, but it once again became the talk of the town, thanks to Saved By The Bell reboot.

Over the weekend, the streaming network and the show came under fire. It was because they featured a few scenes as well as some graffiti on the wall of the school that mocked Selena’s kidney transplant. Her bestie and the kidney donor Francia Raisa slammed the makers of the show. Later, they even issued an apology. But, with what we hear now, there may be some major changes in the show.

According to reports in Just Jared, Peacock owns up to its mistake in their new series, Saved By The Bell reboot. In one scene from the show, two students (not of the main cast) are overheard arguing about just who was Selena Gomez’s transplant donor – ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s mom or singer Demi Lovato.

“Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” is also seen written on the walls in the school’s hallway. Now, the show has erased the scene and graffiti entirely.

While Selena has yet to address the scenes, her fans and actual donor, Francia Raisa, spoke out about the unnecessary joke.

“We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC,” Peacock shared in a statement, following the backlash.

Well, as we said earlier that we are glad Selena has a friend like Francia standing for her. Also, getting those scenes deleted from the show proves that Selena’s fans and her friend really loves her and care for her. What do you think of this step? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, stick to Koimoi for more such updates.

