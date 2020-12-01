The year of 2020 has been the worst nightmare all thanks to COVID-19 pandemic. But for the lovers, it has proved to be a blessing in disguise. For married ones, the crisis provided a quality time to sort out things, while for dating couples, it proved to be an excuse to come closer. The same thing seems to happen with Rihanna and her longtime friend A$AP Rocky.

Reportedly, the duo was recently spotted at Beatrice Inn in New York. They were accompanied by their friends too. Back in January, the Only Girl singer parted her way after dating with Hassan Jameel for 3 years. Soon after her split, rumours were rife that she is trying to move on in her life by seeing her friend and rapper A$AP.

Now, as per the source close to People, Rihanna is dating A$AP Rocky. Back in July, the duo collaborated to promote RiRi’s Fenty Skin campaign. They graced several interviews and seen having a fun time. In an interview with Vogue, the We Found Love singer had joked by saying, “My skin type is just as complicated as men are. Y’all always try to say women are complicated [but] it’s y’all!” She had responded to A$AP Rocky when he asked about her skin type.

A$AP Rocky had even revealed that working with his friend Rihanna is a fun experience. “I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this sh*t is a comedy. That’s the hardest part. You know people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day,” he said while speaking to GQ.

For the unversed, the American rapper has previously been linked with Kendall Jenner (2017) and Brazilian model Daiane Sodré (2019). RiRi’s ex-date Hassan Jameel is a Saudi businessman. He has distribution rights to Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia and other countries. He divorced Lina Lazaar in 2017 after 5 years of marriage.

