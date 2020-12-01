Hayley Atwell, who is known for essaying Peggy Carter in Marvel Cinematic Universe joined Tom Cruise and the cast of Mission: Impossible 7 in September 2019. She will also be seen in the direct sequel of Mission: Impossible 8 which will be a long movie split into two parts.

Reportedly, Hayley Atwell has been training hard to get physically in shape for the stunts involved in the film franchise. Director Christopher McQuarrie has made sure that no details about Atwell’s character go out. But it must be an important character as she will be seen back to back in seventh and the eighth instalment. But sadly the shooting schedule of the film has been delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of herself on the driver seat in a stunt car with none other than Tom Cruise riding shotgun behind the scenes of Mission: Impossible 7.

In the behind the scenes picture posted by Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise and herself are in a stunt vehicle with all the doors removed for the purpose of shooting. In the caption, the actress joked that Tom Cruise was her new “driving instructor.” Atwell wrote, “My new driving instructor. Hope I don’t crash into anything… @tomcruise photo by @christophermcquarrie #missionimpossible #buckleupbuttercup”

After Hayley Atwell uploaded the picture, her comments section got flooded with fans’ remarks. One user wrote, “You are lucky woman to have him,” mentioning Tom Cruise. Another user expressed, “glorious photo!! hope you’re enjoying it all! 💖”

What’s your take on Hayley Atwell’s picture with Tom Cruise? And how excited are you for Mission: Impossible 7? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

