There won’t be a single person in a room that will disagree to the fact that we all rooted for Tyrion Lannister to stay alive till the end of HBO’s hit period saga Game Of Thrones. All thanks to Peter Dinklage, who played the character with a conviction that left everyone astounded. While the actor has been MIA for a long time, it seems we might get to see him in yet another iconic character soon. Yes, you read that right, Dinklage is all set to star in Toxic Avenger reboot. Below is all you need to know about this exciting update of the day.

Troma Entertainment’s successful 1984 action-comedy hit, The Toxic Avenger caught momentum with time. The film that is in the Deadpool zone of comedy and set up, became a favourite amongst the masses with time. The film follows the same trail as the Ryan Reynolds Merc, when a man is thrown in toxic waste, he comes out as a mutant with disfigured appearance and qualities that he discovers slowly.

Now as per a report in Deadline, Game Of Thrones fame Peter Dinklage is all set to star in the lead in Toxic Avenger reboot. The report also says that the Troma’s Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will serve as producers on the project. There is yet no statement from Dinklage or the studios.

After GOT, Peter Dinklage has managed to star in some big projects. Apart from Toxic Avenger, the actor has been a part of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, X-Men: Days of Future Past, My Dinner With Herve and the thriller I Care Alot.

Talking about Toxic Avenger, the film has seen three sequels after the 1984 original. The list includes The Toxic Avenger Part II, The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie, and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV.

