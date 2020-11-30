After being snubbed at the Grammy nominations this year, American singer-songwriter Halsey has called out the nomination process, criticising it for being about more than just releasing quality music or cultural impact.

The singer took to social media and shared that a lot of people have extended sympathy towards her post the nomination. Read on to know what she said.

Halsey wrote on her Instagram stories, “I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations. The Grammys are an elusive process,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Haley added, “It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not bribes’. And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show.”

The singer continued: “Perhaps sometimes it is (!!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture. Just wanted to get that off my chest. @theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too (woman shrugging emoji) perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognised this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”

Halsey has not received a single nomination for her 2020 album Manic, which included the chart-topping single Without Me.

In a social media post last week, The Weeknd also accused the Recording Academy of being “still corrupt“. His reaction got a response from interim Grammy chief Harvey Mason jr., who insisted that the process is legitimate.

“All the records get the fairest of fair shakes,” he said to variety.com, adding: “We listen to all the music — it’s a long, arduous process and people take pride in it. The people in that room care: there’s no agendas in there, there’s no ‘let’s snub this person’ or that person. It’s about, ‘Let’s try and find excellence’.”

The 2021 Grammy Awards nominations were announced on November 24), with Beyonce leading the way with nine nods, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with six apiece.

