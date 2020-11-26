Singer-songwriter Drake, who is well-known for popularizing the Toronto sound, has come forward to address the on-going controversy surrounding the Recording Academy. Several artists including The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Teyana Taylor and others have also snubbed the 2021 Grammy nominations.

The Toronto rapper took to his official Instagram account to question the relevance of the Grammys. He also shared a few stories for his 72 million followers, and in one of his stories, he wrote a lengthy post on the current Grammys controversy.

Drake in his post wrote, “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after. It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways.”

The rapper also pointed out that he was among many music fans who expected The Weeknd’s colossal 2020 album After Hours, which featured singles “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights,” to be a major awards contender. In another post, he also mentioned that other artists who got snubbed at the 63rd Grammys like Lil Baby, Partynextdoor, Popcaan, and the late Pop Smoke.

Soon netizens were quick to notice Drake's Instagram stories and point out his double standards. One user wrote, "Notice how everyone agrees with the men immediately but when the woman said it, it was a problem. Double standards me thinks." While another user wrote, "He has a point but why are women not mentioned?" And another user commented, "They've lost their relevance since but y'all kept them relevant and make it seem that they're still important in music because every year you submit your work in hopes of having a nom or a win. Y'all keep saying this for yrs but still anticipate for them, artists should boycott."

One user stated, “I agree 100% with drake.. the Grammys are overrated. We rely too much on award ceremonies that continue to count black people out… it’s only 60 years old. start something new that will one day be as big & influential.”

Drake’s comments came a day after The Weeknd tweeted accusing the Grammys for being corrupt and demanded transparency.

