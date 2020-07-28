Drake Creates Billboard History! Surpasses Madonna, The Beatles & Others

Drake is on a cloud nine as amid this global pandemic he has got something to cheer about. His latest Billboard record once again proves that the rapper is best what he does.

It is learnt that Drake’s latest collaborations with DJ Khaled for songs ‘Pop Star’ and ‘Greece’ has earned him a record to be the artist with most top 10 songs in Billboard’s Hot 100 history. Now, that’s something calls out for a party!

What’s more exciting that the Take Care singer has surpassed legends like Madonna, The Beatles, Rihanna, Michael Jackson and other artists. Madonna held the record of most top 10 songs for almost two decades by surpassing The Beatles.

Check out the Drake, Madonna & other artists in the Top 10 race below:

Artists with the most top 10s in Hot 100 history:

Drake 40

Madonna 38

Beatles 34

Rihanna 31

Michael Jackson 30

Mariah Carey 28

Stevie Wonder 28

Elton John 27

Janet Jackson 27

Elvis Presley 25

Lil Wayne 25

Taylor Swift 25

Whitney 23

Paul McCartney 23

Rolling Stones 23

Eminem 22 — chart data (@chartdata) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, recently Drake and singer Justin Timberlake joined the long list of celebrities offering up quirky experiences as part of the All-In initiative to help the fight against COVID-19.

Drake offered one fan a VIP weekend in Los Angeles, beginning with a ride on his $200 million private jet and including a private party at his favourite club, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The rapper posted a video on Instagram: “Whoever wins, you’ll get the chance to fly on Air Drake. I’ll have the OVO (his label October’s Very Own) package waiting for you on the plane, the Nike Air package waiting on the plane, fly you to LA, where you’ll get to come and party with us at one of our private parties at Delilah, we’ll have a great time.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!