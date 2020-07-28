Check out your daily horoscope here and see what the day has to offer.

Celebrity Birthday: Lori Loughlin

A year marked with extremely slow pace of events; you are being guided to take a pause, go within and discover new insights about self/situations a typical ‘Hanged Man’ essence for Lori Loughlin. This year will throw in unexpected situations one after another & the only way to flow through them is by surrendering to the Almighty. Although, this does allow her to look at life from a completely different perspective & brings in much-needed awareness & calm when the year ends.

For People Celebrating Their Birthday On July 28:

Finances: A good day to be with family & enjoy the benefits of your efforts put in earlier at work front. Reap it in terms of return on long-overdue investments or promotions at the workspace.

Relationships: You are surrounded by feminine energy today & fun times are indicated with your loved ones. Keeping the partying mood aside; the cards guide you to be in sync with your shadow self (unknown side) to have fruitful relationships with others.

Health: General good health & well being is indicative on the health front. Any pertaining issues will be taken care of by the support and care of your loved ones.

Guidance from the Angelic Realms: The Angels are guiding you to look inside of yourself for any problems that you are currently facing in your life; for inside of you lies your magnificent powers to manifest all that you want in your life.

HOROSCOPE:

Aries – March 21 – April 20: Today you are asked to spend time with your family; for the greatest treasures in life are creating memories with your loved ones. Wealth flows in easily today; chances of inheriting from the family also seem bright.

Taurus – April 21 – May 20: Good news on the career aspect is foreseen. You are brimming with enthusiasm & new ideas and some of you may even undertake fresh projects today.

Gemini – May 21 – June 20: Determination, authority and a drive to succeed are the energies that Gemini’s are surrounded with. Travelling for work concern shall be unavoidable. Chances of buying a new vehicle seem pretty high.

Cancer – June 21 – July 22: You will find yourself on a nostalgic trip today reliving old memories/connections from the past. You can either give or receive help from an old friend. Reunion is the buzz word for you today.

Leo – July 23 – August 22: Creativity rules your heart today as you get down to the core of what you love doing the most. Divine blessings are available to you at this moment; so just enjoy the present and flow.

Virgo – August 23 – September 22: You are presented with new opportunities on the horizon; however to look at them you must first put an end to the things/situations that are not serving you any longer.

Libra – September 23 – October 22: The opportunities (be it relation, career/job change) that you are looking for are available right next you but you are turning them away. Card emphasizes going inward to seek an answer but not feeling dejected or unmotivated to do the next best thing.

Scorpio – October 23 – November 22: Though you are not in direct control of a situation entailing your life right now but you are in an emotionally secure zone. You are willing to lend a compassionate ear to someone in need today.

Sagittarius – November 23 – December 21: Strong and confident Sagittarians are oozing a lot of charisma today in their work arena. Though you are focussed and driven to achieve results you won’t shy away from your daily dose of fun and entertainment.

Capricorn – December 22 – January 19: The focus today seems to be on acquiring more knowledge before making an important decision. Learn to listen to your intuition as it is where the answers reside.

Aquarius – January 20 – February 19: Power-driven yet taking logical decisions with a cool demeanour sum up the day for Aquarians. You are being called to follow a structure today to get the best results.

Pisces – February 20 – March 20: Pisceans will exude certain power today as they possess the necessary skill set to handle any situation effectively. However, you are smart enough to not bring these skills to the table right away. Negotiations are sure to go your way.

