Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt Tells Cops He Never Offered Sadak 2 To Him Or Rhea Chakraborty

Today, Mumbai police interrogated director Mahesh Bhatt with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput case. So far, more than 35 people have been questioned. Yesterday, it was reported that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta will be summoned.

Bhatt recorded his statement at the Santacruz Police station. He told the cops that he met SSR only twice between 2018 and 2019. As reported by Zee News, the Aashiqui director said he met Sushant later again with Rhea Chakraborty. The meeting happened after he cast her in his 2019 film, Jalebi.

During the interrogation, Mahesh Bhatt said Rhea Chakraborty considered him a mentor or a guru. The report mentioned that Mahesh told the cops about Sushant Singh Rajput’s interest in working with him. The actor wanted to work with Bhatt without consideration of the character he gets to play.

Mahesh Bhatt also told the cops that Sadak 2 was always planned to star Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. It is a sequel to their 1991 film. The Arth director reportedly said that no discussion happened about casting Rhea or Sushant Singh Rajput in Sadak 2.

After Mahesh Bhatt, Apoorva Mehta is expected to record his statement on Tuesday morning. Karan Johar might also be a part of the interrogation.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput has been getting a whole lot of love for his performance in Dil Bechara. The film has been criticised for its shortcomings, but Sushant’s performance is leaving everyone teary-eyed.

