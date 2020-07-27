Iron Man Stars Robert Downey Jr & Gwyneth Paltrow Come Together To Give An Important Message To Fans, WATCH!

Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently had a video chat with her co-star Robert Downey Jr, and they talked about voting in the presidential elections. The actors, who played the characters of Pepper Potts and Iron Man, respectively, in the ‘Avengers’, are fast friends in real life.

On Sunday, Gwyneth Paltrow called Robert Downey Jr via FaceTime while taking part in the ‘I Am A Voter Campaign’. The campaign is a nonpartisan movement and is devoted to encouraging voter participation. If you don’t know, the upcoming presidential elections will be held in November 2020.

The video starts with Gwyneth Paltrow waiting for Robert Downey Jr to pick the call. As he does, she says, “My best friend in the whole wide world!”

Gwyneth Paltrow continues, “Do you know why I’m calling today?” before talking about #RegisteraFriendDay in just 100 days until the election.

The caption on the video reads, “@robertdowneyjr and I are ARE VOTERS! We are taking part in @iamavoter’s campaign to get 100,000 voters to vote in November. There’s only 100 more days left until Election Day, so we are asking ALL OF THE FANS TO SHOW LOVE TO YOURSELF AND COUNTRY AND US”

She urged her fans and followers to vote and ask their friends to do the same, “Can you remind a friend to register to vote today? A reminder from a friend makes a person 2X more likely to vote. It’s quick and simple: Register and receive upcoming election reminders by texting FRIENDS to 26797. #RegisterAFriendDay#makerobertlaugh.”

See the informative video yourself:

