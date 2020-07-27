The Witcher: Henry Cavill’s Netflix Series To Have A Prequel, Read Details

The Witcher released on Netflix on 20 December 2019. The famous show stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra in the lead. Even before the first season was released, Netflix had already announced the second season.

Once again, Netflix has shared their decision to release a prequel titled ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’.

In an emailed press release, it has been shared that ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ will take place 1,200 years before the events of previous season. The prequel will focus on all the events which joined the fates and world of the humans, elves, and monsters. This is also known as the “conjunction of the spheres.”

Writer Declan de Barra, who wrote ‘The Witcher’, would also be a part of the prequel. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich would be the executive producer for the upcoming series. The author of the series, Andrzej Sapkowski, will be the creative consultant.

In a statement by Declan de Barra, he said, “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind.”

There is another spin-off, too, titled ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’. It will be an anime focusing on the story of Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor.

