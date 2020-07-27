Tenet: Christopher Nolan’s Film Gets A September Release Date As Shown In Regal Cinemas’ Advertisement, WATCH

Release dates of a lot of movies have affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tenet is one such movie that’s struggling with changes in release dates again and again. It was supposed to release in July but was pushed ahead to August. Last week, there were reports that this Christopher Nolan directorial is postponed from August too.

If that wasn’t enough, there were reports that it will release next month in selected places. The Robert Pattinson and John David Washington starrer is expected to hit several theatres in a few parts of the UK. Now, a post is going viral which shows Nolan’s sci-fi thriller might hit release in September, 2020.

The post we are talking about is an advertisement for Regal Cinemas. This ad shows that Tenet will hit the theatre screens on September 4, 2020. However, neither Christopher Nolan nor Warner Bros. Pictures have confirmed the news. But this advertisement is making us curious to know what’s exactly happening.

Check out Tenet’s advertisement for Regal Cinemas:

And here we go. #TENET US launch September 4 according to Regal https://t.co/WGZAR8BjgP pic.twitter.com/KDKP3dRT7q — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) July 26, 2020

Meanwhile, along with John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, the film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine.

Do you think Tenet should release this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!