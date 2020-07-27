Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan Test COVID-19 Negative & Get Discharged, Abhishek Bachchan CONFIRMS

Bringing in the latest update, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative of COVID-19 and are discharged. Both were admitted to the Nanavati hospital, and Abhishek shared the news of their discharge on Twitter. Read on to know more.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive a day after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan did. The latter has now announced that both mother and daughter have finally tested negative and have returned home. Adding an update about himself and Big B, the actor said that they will continue to stay in the hospital for some more days.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were isolating at home, but were shifted to the hospital on July 17. Later it was reported that the family was responding well to the treatment. Aishwarya had a cough which led to her being moved to the hospital.

As for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, both have been under medical supervision since July 11 and July 12 respectively. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative as well.

