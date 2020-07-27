This Parallel Between Dil Bechara & Rockstar About Sanjana Sanghi Is Driving Me Crazy & It’s More Than You Think!

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi in lead finally started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar recently. The film was among the most awaited Bollywood movies but the wait for it became tougher after the unfortunate demise of Sushant.

As I watched Dil Bechara on Friday, I felt a storm of emotions hit me. While it was extremely painful to see Sushant Singh Rajput on screen, the romantic chemistry between his character and that of Sanjana Sanghi also moved me. There were some extremely well-written dialogues which were simple yet very deep.

Now Dil Bechara is the debut film of Sanjana Sanghi as a lead heroine but prior to it, she has played an important role in Imtiaz Ali’s cult classic Rockstar.

In the film with Ranbir Kapoor & Nargis Fakhri in lead, Sanjana Sanghi played the character of Heer’s (played by Nargis Fakhri) sister, Mandy. In Rockstar, Sanjana had some really important scenes with Ranbir Kapoor and of course with Nargis. Towards the end, there’s one of the most moving scenes of the film. A scene when Heer dies giving Jordan the heartbreak of his life. As a shattered Jordan comes out of the hospital, Mandy blames him for her death. She says, “Tum ne usko maara hai Jordan, Yaad rakhna! And I pray ke zindagi bhar tumhe iski sazaa milti rahe, har second tum jalte raho, kyuki tum ho uski bimari Jordan, tum ne usko maara hai.”

The reason which led Heer to death was that she and Jordan had unprotected s*x during one of his concerts which makes her pregnant. Heer’s body which was already fighting with a fatal disease wasn’t able to take extra pressure and hence she died.

While watching Dil Bechara, I noticed Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) and Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) also had their own moment when they could’ve made that mistake. To fulfill the dream of Kizie, Manny wants to take her to Paris. Of course, Kizie’s mom doesn’t support the idea but she gets support from her doctor. While they are discussing the trip, the doctor in a very light way says that he’d never recommend her to go to Paris in this condition especially with Manny. The reason was simple. Kizie would’ve always been at risk during the trip, but if by chance during their stay in Paris, they got intimate in the heat of the moment, it could’ve caused huge trouble to her. This is the reason why Kizie’s mom travels with them.

As a die-hard film lover, I can’t stop imagining here, if that situation in Dil Bechara can be an alternate reality of Rockstar. What if Kizie is just a grown-up version of Mandy who was on the verge of doing the same mistake with Manny which was done by Jordan and Heer. What If? Just Imagine!

