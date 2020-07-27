Ryan Reynolds Turns Real Life Superhero, Helps A Girl Find Her Missing Teddy Bear Which Has Last Memories Of Her Mother

Ryan Reynolds, aka our very own Deadpool, is a complete entertainer even when it comes to social media platforms. But, this time the actor has done something adorable. He is helping a girl find her teddy bear that has the last memories of her late mother. Read on to know about this beautiful move by the actor.

A Vancouver reporter Deborah Goble put a tweet about a girl named Mara, who lost a teddy bear and few of her belongings recently. She took to Twitter to request people in trying finding her teddy bear. When this reached him, Ryan Reynolds announced a $5000 reward to anyone who brings it back. Yes, you read that right.

In her tweet, Deborah Goble wrote, “If you see this missing bear in the west end please email Deborah.Goble@cbc.ca It was in a herschel back pack when stolen along with an iPad. Mara, the owner says it has her mom’s voice inside saying, ‘I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you. Her mom died last year.”

Mara, the owner says it has her mom’s voice inside saying, ‘I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you. Her mom died last year pic.twitter.com/ipfrzqKXsf — Deborah Goble (@CBCDeborahGoble) July 25, 2020

Retweeting the tweet, Ryan Reynolds wrote, “Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home.”

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

Deadpool fans have been applauding this move by Ryan. The actor is receiving love from across, and #findmarasbear is a trending movement right now. Deborah even shared Mara and her late mother’s picture

