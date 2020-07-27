Amid Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy, Fans Freak Out Over Her 'Pasta Kitchen'

Amid the lockdown, celebs are sharing exciting stuff on social media. Gigi Hadid recently shared a few pictures of her trendy New York apartment on Instagram. Zayn Malik’s wife gave us a glimpse of how she has renovated her house.

She shared a bunch of photos and captioned it, “Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project/dream spot. Of course, it all came together right before quarantining out of the city….”

Gigi Hadid further wrote, “but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy. 💛 ++ my mamma:) who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required) ☺️ grateful to and for all. Special thanks to Gordon Kahn!”

However, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid fans are freaking out over their pasta kitchen. They are feeling nauseous because the kitchen cabinets are filled to the brim with various dried pasta.

One fan wrote under her post, “Gigi’s pasta kitchen actually makes me feel so nauseous. Why did she feel the need to do that? Someone tell me?”

Another fan shared, “Gigi Hadid’s inedible dyed pasta cabinet facades ruined my day.”

Another follower posted, “Oh my god. I am beyond freaked out after seeing those pasta drawers. It’s put me off ever eating it again.”

Check out the pics below:

However, a lot of fans are startled with Gigi Hadid’s dreamy apartment. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

