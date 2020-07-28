Vanessa Morgan announced her pregnancy just 3 days back. Fans were more than elated when she shared celebration glimpses towards welcoming her baby boy. The Riverdale actress is married to a baseball pitcher, Michael Kopech. They tied the knot in January this month. But it seems things didn’t work out between the couple.

It was back on 24th July when Vanessa announced her pregnancy. She shared a string of photographs and videos from the celebration. Many have now been noticing the fact that Michael was nowhere to be seen in the frame. Morgan even wrote a lengthy note to how she was in a dilemma but wanted to share the big news with her fans herself. However, there wasn’t any mention of her husband there too.

Now, it has been revealed that Michael Kopech had already filed for divorce from Vanessa Morgan a month before. While the couple came to know about the pregnancy on 20 May 2020; the basketball player filed for divorce on June 19. He filled the paperwork at Morris County, Texas, which lies near to his hometown.

What comes in as another mysterious news is that Michael mentioned ‘no children’ in his filing. The paperwork is currently going viral all across the social media platforms. However, Vanessa Morgan’s representative has confirmed that the baby indeed belongs to Kopech. But they refused to give any further information on the recent happening.

For the unversed, Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech announced their engagement in July 2019. The couple dated for a while before that. One can notice a bundle of posts on Vanessa’s Instagram for her lover. She’s been quite open about the relationship.

We hope the couple gets the strength to get past this tough phase!

Check out Vanessa Morgan’s recent pregnancy announcement here:

