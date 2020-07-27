One good thing about Hollywood is they have given us a lot of franchises to enjoy. Fast & Furious is a perfect example of the same. Their movies star some fantastic talent such as Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Vin Diesel.

Fans love F&F for various reasons – cars, action, music, cinematography and well, fights too. But do you know Vin and Dwayne have a bizarre condition mentioned in their contract for the franchise?

In 2019, the Wall Street Journal did a story about this amusing contract of Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. They spoke to several people who’ve been a part of Fast & Furious movies. The actors’ contracts mention that they can NEVER lose a fight in their films.

The WS report on Fast & Furious contract stated, “According to producers and crew members on the films, Mr. Statham, 51 years old, negotiated an agreement with the studio that limits how badly he can be beaten up on the screen. Mr Diesel, 52, has his younger sister, a producer on the films, police the number of punches he takes. And Mr Johnson, 47, enlists producers, editors and fight coordinators to help make sure he always gives as good as he gets.”

An anonymous editor of the Fast & Furious told the publication, “It’s like that old trope where an actor comes in and wants more closeups. They want more muscles.”

An example was given of a scene from Furious 7. In this scene, the Rock was supposed to lay on the ground before Vin Diesel. However, makers rewrote the scene, and he was sitting instead.

However, due to the actors’ public feud, the franchise had to branch off. Dwayne Johnson and John Statham shared screen space in Hobbs & Shaw.

Which is your favourite Fast & Furious movie? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!