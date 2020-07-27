365 Days Actor Michele Morrone REVEALS Going To Sleep With 700,000 Instagram Followers & Waking Up To 2.2 Million Followers

Italian model-actor Michele Morrone who kick-started his acting career back in 2015 with Television show Provaci Ancora Prof! rose to fame with his film 365 Days which released early this year. The erotic-drama-romantic film released in Polish, Italian and English languages. Following its run in theatres, it was released on Netflix amid pandemic. Post its release on the OTT platform, Michele went on to become an overnight sensation

The Italian heartthrob was recently in Dubai, UAE for promotion of an interactive brand for which he has been roped in as the brand ambassador. In an interview to a leading tabloid there, Michele Morrone stated that he never dreamt that 365 Days would be widely accepted by people globally, and also shared some overwhelming yet shocking experience that has come through after the film’s release.

Sharing his experience post 365 Days’ release on Netflix, Michele Morrone, in an interview to thenational.ae said, “When I went to sleep I had no more than 700,000 followers [on Instagram]. I woke up, and I had more than 2.2 million followers. I was like, ‘Wow, what’s happening? What’s going to happen?’”

“I expected the movie to become a hit in Poland and the UK because it was being released in cinemas there.” added the actor.

Michele Morrone recalled how people flocked him, to catch a glimpse of him, and to take pictures with him, at a local market at Rome where he had went to buy some groceries the day after 365 days released on Netflix. As he said, “People were running after me.”

The actor also further stated that despite all the attention, recognition from worldwide and fame he still is the same person he was ten years ago, as Michele Morrone said, “The film changed a lot of things. I was getting more attention, and there were also a lot of business requests. But in many ways, I’m the same person I was 10 years ago.”

In just over a month post-release of 365 Days’ on Netflix, the actor currently has a whopping 9.3 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the most followed actors from Italy.

Michele Morrone is quite active on the photo-video sharing app and keeps posting pictures regularly.

