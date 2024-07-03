One Fast Move: Everything To Know About KJ Apa’s Action Film

After a successful venture on the long-running CW show Riverdale, KJ Apa is returning in a new dark tone with a rocking buzz cut and attractive tattoos. The upcoming Prime Video, One Fast Move, has dropped its first exclusive look starring the Riverdale star and Euphoria star Eric Dane.

Director Kelly Blatz told Entertainment Weekly that One Fast Movie is “inspired by my love for classic, exhilarating sports dramas like The Fighter, Ford v. Ferrari, and Rocky.” Blatz has returned to filmmaking with One Fast Move after performing and appearing in several movies/TV shows in Hollywood such as Fear the Walking Dead, Zoey 101, Prom Night, 4 Minute Mile, and Timeless.

Here’s everything you need to know about the action-thriller upcoming movie.

One Fast Move Release Date

One Fast Move is scheduled to be released on August 8, 2024, on Amazon MGM Studios. The filming of the movie was done in Atlanta.

One Fast Move Cast

Alongside KJ Apa as Wes Neal, One Fast Move also cast Eric Dane as Dean Miller, Maia Reficco as Camila, Edward James Olmos as Abel, and Austin North as Cody.

One Fast Move Trailer

The official trailer of One Fast Move has not yet been released, but you can check the latest updates on the official account of Amazon.

One Fast Move Plot

The upcoming Prime Video movie features an action-adventure genre that is set in the world of motorcycle racing and stars Apa as Wes, a young man struggling to get back on his feet. Recently released from prison and broke, he seeks out his estranged father, Dean, to help him achieve his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With support from his small-town love interest, Camila, and mentor Abel, Wes starts to break down the emotional barriers caused by his father’s absence.

