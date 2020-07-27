Game Of Thrones fame Sophie Turner has welcomed her baby with Joe Jonas. The reports are coming out states that it’s a baby girl. Both of them always kept a low-profile about the status of the kid.

But, the news of both of them welcoming the baby girl is now out, and the fans just can’t hold off their excitement already. Willa Jonas has been reported as the name of the baby girl.

Accordingly to a TMZ report: Sophie Turner “gave birth Wednesday at a hospital in Los Angeles. We don’t have a name yet, but we’re guessing the couple will announce that soon.”

They also had previously reported that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas “were out last month shopping for three, with her baby bump on full display. She looked pretty comfy in grey leggings, a crop top and plaid blazer. Joe was truly kicking it with a Bruce Lee t-shirt. And, yes, they both wore masks. Now that’s setting a good example.”

Folks down at Just Jared broke the news of Sophie Turner and Joe keeping things shush when the story of their pregnancy came out for the first time back in February. They reported, “The couple is keeping things very hush-hush, but their friends and family are super excited for them. Another insider was quoted saying, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Well, we just can’t wait for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to share the first photograph of Willa Jonas with the world. We wish the new parent-couple hearty congratulations!

