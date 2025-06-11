Netflix has found another global success with Straw, the new psychological thriller from Tyler Perry, starring Taraji P. Henson. The film, despite its lukewarm 46% score on Rotten Tomatoes, has taken the No. 1 spot on the platform’s Global Top 10 list and pulled in over 25 million views and more than 45 million hours watched in its debut week.

What Is Straw About on Netflix

The film follows Janiyah, a single mother played by Henson, who is caught in a downward spiral while caring for her chronically ill daughter, Aria. After a string of incidents upends her life, she finds herself tangled in a web of legal trouble and desperate decisions.

Perry has handled the writing, direction, and production of the movie with a cast that includes Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Mike Merrill, Ashley Versher, and Glynn Turman (per Screenrant).

Taraji P. Henson and Tyler Perry Reunite Once Again

Henson has brought depth and weight to her role, something which many reviewers say stands out in a film otherwise criticized for weak dialogue and uneven performances. While critics haven’t been kind to Perry’s latest, that hasn’t stopped viewers from hitting play around the world.

Perry, who is known for creating the Madea franchise and a long list of Netflix originals, has built a reputation for crafting stories that, though rarely praised by critics, often land well with audiences. His projects, from A Fall from Grace to Mea Culpa, continue to spark discussion and draw millions.

Taraji P. Henson, whose career has ranged from Hustle & Flow to Hidden Figures, returns here to collaborate once again with Perry. They’ve worked together on films like Acrimony and I Can Do Bad All by Myself, and Straw adds another chapter to that partnership.

Straw has managed to lead the pack even with heavy competition from titles like Now You See Me, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and M3GAN.

