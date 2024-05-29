Alfonso Ribeiro is not looking for any favors for anyone, especially from Tyler Perry. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is doing just fine as the host of Dancing With the Stars and made that clear in a recent viral tweet.

On Tuesday, May 28, Alfonso Ribeiro shot back at a social media user on X who suggested that actor/director Tyler Perry could “revamp” Ribeiro’s career. Ribeiro said, “I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me.”

Tyler Perry and Alfonso Ribeiro do share a professional history. Alfonso Ribeiro directed 12 episodes of the Perry-created sitcom “Meet the Browns” in 2009 and 2010, so it is unclear why he seemingly shaded “The Big Momma House” star in the viral tweet.

Nevertheless, Alfonso Ribeiro’s tweet suggests he’s doing just fine in his career and doesn’t need a leg up from any celebrity. Here’s how much Alfonso Ribeiro is worth in 2024.

Alfonso Ribeiro Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alfonso Ribeiro, best known for playing Carlton Banks on the iconic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has an estimated fortune of $4 Million.

Alfonso Ribeiro started as a child actor

Alfonso Ribeiro began his career as an 8-year-old child actor on the PBS series Oye Willie. He then snagged the role of Carlton Banks, a lovable square cousin to Will Smith’s cool character, endearing him to a generation of viewers.

Alfonso Ribeiro transitioned into a Host

After The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Alfonso Ribeiro successfully transitioned to hosting shows like Catch 21 and America’s Funniest Home Videos. He also won Dancing with the Stars in 2014 and began hosting the show in 2022.

