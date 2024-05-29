Nick Carter’s alleged victims came together for an Investigative Discovery docuseries, Fallen Idols and spoke of the myriad of allegations levelled against the Backstreet Boys Singer.

Discovery’s docuseries Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter premiered on May 27, 2024, and delved into the controversies surrounding the Backstreet Boys Singer and his late brother, Aaron Carter.

The four-part Investigation docuseries introduced three women who claim Nick sexually assaulted them. Here are all the allegations against the Backstreet Boys Singer

Girl group Dream singer Melissa Schuman details 2003 Assault

Melissa Schuman, a singer best known for being a member of the girl group Dream, sued Carter for sexual assault in Los Angeles Superior Court last year. In the documentary, Schuman recounted her alleged rape by Nick in 2003. Schuman alleged the two were filming the TV movie “The Hollow” when Carter invited her and a friend to his apartment for a “casual hangout” in Santa Monica.

Schuman alleged that Nick Carter forcibly performed oral sex despite her reticence after taking her into a bathroom. Schuman said she said “no” multiple times during the encounter, but it fell on deaf ears as Carter continued the assault.

Carter then reportedly got angry at her after she refused to perform the act on him. Schuman alleged that Carter took her to the bedroom, where he proceeded to kiss her despite her reluctance and then penetrated her without consent. Schuman told cameras she “felt him put something inside” of her.

She added. “I didn’t see it. I didn’t try to see it. I asked him, ‘Nick, what is that? He said, ‘It’s all me, baby,'” she continued. “Eventually, he goes, ‘You’re not enjoying this, are you?’ I said, ‘No.’ And that’s when he got off me.”

The next day, she reportedly received a text from Nick that read, “Why did you make me do that?” Schuman alleged she confided in her manager and wanted to report him to the authorities, but her manager talked her out of it, saying ‘[Nick’s] got the most powerful litigator in the country.'”

Melissa Schuman recorded a duet with Nick Carter after the alleged assault

Schuman alleged she also felt pressured by her manager to record the duet “There For Me” with Carter after the assault. Defending her decision to record the song, Schuman noted, “When I look back on this song now, it feels almost premeditated, where it was presented as if it was going to actually help me, but in reality, it feels more like an alibi for him.”

Nick Carter’s sister Angel’s friend Ashley Repp Details assault allegation

Last year, Ashley Repp accused Nick Carter of sexually assaulting her in 2003 when she was underage. Ashley, who was friends with Carter’s sister, was reportedly staying with his family at their Florida Keys compound in 2003 when Nick allegedly plied her with alcohol and then allegedly performed s***** acts on her without her consent when she was intoxicated.

Repp alleged Nick Carter repeatedly assaulted her at the time and even recounted an incident where he allegedly urged his three male friends to observe him “engage in s***** intercourse” through a skylight.

Repp purportedly contracted a sexually transmitted disease as a result of the assault.

Former fan Shannon “Shay” Ruth accuses Nick Carter of abuse in “Fallen Idols”

Shannon “Shay” Ruth, a former fan with cerebral palsy and autism,

filed a lawsuit against Nick Carter in December 2022, accusing the Backstreet Boys singer of sexually assaulting her on a bus.

Ruth claimed she was invited to ride on the tour bus after attending a concert in Tacoma, Washington, in 2001 when she was 17. Ruth asserted when she tried to resist and threatened to disclose the incident, he allegedly became aggressive and verbally abused her.

The docuseries noted Nick Carter has refuted all accusations in the docuseries.

Must Read: What Is A Mook? Meaning Explained As Robert De Niro Mocked By Crowd Over Trolling Donald Trump Outside Hush Money Trial: Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News