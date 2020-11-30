In August this year, author Stephanie Meyer treated us with the latest book in the Twilight Saga. Titled Midnight Sun, the 5th book in the fantasy book series retells the events that took place in the first book (Twilight) from Edward Cullens perspective. Now here’s some exciting news for all her fans.

During a recent appearance, Meyer revealed that more books would be making their way to the stands from the perspective of the male lead. Read on to know what she said.

During a virtual event with Books-A-Million on Monday, Stephenie Meyer revealed that there are two more books in the series she wants to write. But do not get your hopes high just yet as this is something she’s not going to be doing just yet.

Explaining that there are two more books in the world of the Twilight Saga – which Stephanie Meyer had pen down eventually – she is also focused on creating new worlds. Talking about it, Stephenie Meyer said, “There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write. I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new.” (via Yahoo)

The celebrated author continued, “For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing.”

Talking about Stephanie Meyer’s recent book, Midnight Sun, which released in August, sold more than a million copies in North America in its first week. The book was initially planned for release 12 years ago but was place on the back burner when the manuscript was leaked. The book has ignited the craze for the series once again. The book also sheds light on Jacob Black from Edward Cullen’s perspective.

Talking about Edward Cullen in Midnight Sun, Stephanie Meyer had once said, “Edward comes across as very confident and sure of himself in Twilight, when the whole time he was actually wracked with doubt and guilt. I think readers will be surprised by his level of constant anxiety. While in Twilight, we got to see all of Bella’s second-guessing and hesitation, from Edward’s point of view, Bella comes across as very serene and self-possessed.”

