The heel avatar of WWE superstar Roman Reigns has managed to impress one and all and the company is trying its best to cash in on the mega success. Ever since his return in Summerslam 2020, he has enjoyed a glorious run defeating opponents like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Drew McIntyre.

A few days back, the big dog defeated McIntyre in a Champion vs. Champion match, thus proving his dominance. As people are loving the new storylines of Roman being in a beast mode, WWE has reportedly planned a face-off for him. The new storyline which is under wraps is expected to conclude in a championship match at Royal Rumble 2021.

As per the report by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, it’s Daniel Bryan who will indulge in a new feud with Roman Reigns. He is expected to challenge the big dog for a championship match at Royal Rumble 2021. It will be the first time since 2015’s Fastlane, Bryan will go one on one against Roman.

As of now, for TLC, Kevin Owens is expected to face Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, impressed by Roman’s performances and stature since the comeback, WWE legend JBL recently poured in tonnes of praises for the star on The Bump. He said, “I think the thing that has impressed me the most and is by far and above and is better than anything I’ve seen in maybe the last twenty years is Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns, to me, is the most compelling character I’ve seen on television, I think in twenty years. It’s unbelievable how good he is. That character, the way it’s just transitioned and become the head of the table, I’m a huge fan. It’s unbelievable how good he is.”

The legend also spoke about the fight between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series 2020.

“To me, it lived up to every bit of the hype, which is hard to do when you talk about having a true heavyweight matchup as they had. You had two great champions and both of those guys are in the prime of their life, the absolute best condition of their life and they put on a show that you would hope that they would be able to do.”

