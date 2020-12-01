In June this year, singer Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from husband, music manager Brandon Blackstock almost 7 years after marriage. At the same time, the ‘Because Of You’ singer requested for joint physical and legal custody of their children River Rose (5) and Remington Alexander (4).

As per reports, an L.A. County judge had granted Kelly the primary physical custody of the minors. Read on to know the latest developments in the case.

As per court documents obtained by People.com, the ruling reads, “The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner (Kelly Clarkson) having primary custody.”

The documents also note mentioned that “the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

The late October court document also states that Brandon Blackstock will be allowed to visit their children in Los Angeles. Talking about the holidays, the document mentioned that River and Remington would spend their Thanksgiving break and part of Christmas with their dad. Kelly Clarkson would get to spend Christmas afternoon right until the New Year’s holiday with the minors.

The report also mentioned that Brandon Blackstock would be able to communicate with the kids daily via FaceTime at a mutually agreed upon time. Kelly Clarkson and Blackstock have reportedly also decided not to “speak in a derogatory manner about the other parent to the minor children. The custodial parent shall not allow the minor children to be in the presence of any third party who speaks about the other parent in a derogatory manner.”

While the custody case of the minors seems to be proceeding without many issues, their divorce case is another matter altogether. As per another report by the above mentioned, Brandon Blackstock is seeking $436,000 in monthly spousal and child support. If this request is taken accepted, the music manager will receive close to $5.2 million per year from Kelly Clarkson.

A source told the publication, “Brandon’s been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees. Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month.”

The source added, “Additionally, he’s already asked for $2M for attorney fees when he’s the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone.”

