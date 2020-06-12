Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock. The Stronger singer filed the papers on June 4, 2020, and it went viral last night. From her fans to friends to family members, everyone is just shocked and curious to know the reason behind her big decision.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have been married for almost 7 years and are blessed with two kids named, River (5-year-old daughter) and Remington (4-year-old son).

The Mr. Know It All singer apparently cited differences between the couple in her divorce filing. According to reports by ET, Kelly didn’t list the reason behind the separation and asked for joint legal and physical custody for her children.

Kelly Clarkson has also requested the court to terminate any possibility for spousal support to Blackstock. She further demanded that both parties bear the fees of their own respective attorneys.

Kelly has also requested the court to restore her initial title ‘Clarkson’ after taking husband Blackstock’s name. Property and asset determination at this point time isn’t clear and all these things will be sorted later.

The Stronger singer turned 38-years-old on April 24 and Brandon Blackstock along with kids, River and Remington, shared a beautiful video wishing his better half her birthday. Take a look at the video here:

It’s the saddest news we have received in this entire lockdown. But all we can hope is both Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock to be happy with their decision.

