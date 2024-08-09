Anne Hathaway is an exceptional actress with an illustrated career. She is a versatile artist who has worked across genres, including romance. One of her most popular romance dramas is Love & Other Drugs, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. It had some steamy scenes with the actor, and while filming one of those scenes, she flashed the entire film crew. Scroll below for the deets.

Anne got her breakthrough with The Princess Diaries franchise. Her fame grew with movies like Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, and more. The movie was released in 2010 and directed by Edward Zwick. It featured Oliver Platt, Hank Azaria, Josh Gad, Judy Greer, and others as part of the supporting cast. According to reports, the movie was met with mixed reviews and was made on an estimated budget of $30 million.

During an interview with the Evening Standard, Anne Hathaway shared the incident when she accidentally stripped naked in front of the Love & Other Drugs crew. The Oscar-winner recalled, “On the day I shot the scene where I have to remove my trench coat and be nude underneath.” The movie was a love story between a young Maggie with Perkinson’s disease and Jamie, a pharmaceutical rep.

Anne Hathaway explained, “I thought we were filming, but it turned out we were just rehearsing, and I got unnecessarily naked in front of a lot of people.” Although it might have been an embarrassing situation, she overcame it by concluding her story with, “But hey, I just did my job.”

More about Love & Other Drugs –

The official synopsis of the movie states, “Maggie is an alluring free spirit who won’t let anyone – or anything – tie her down. But she meets her match in Jamie, whose relentless and nearly infallible charm serve him well with the ladies and in the cutthroat world of pharmaceutical sales. Maggie and Jamie’s evolving relationship takes them both by surprise as they find themselves under the influence of the ultimate drug: love. Written by Twentieth Cent.”

Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Love & Other Drugs earned $9.74 million on its debut weekend. In the US, it collected $32.36 million and $70.45 million overseas, taking the global collection to $102.8 million. It is set in the 1990s Pittsburgh. Anne and Jake’s chemistry was off the charts. The movie is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

