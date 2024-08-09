Selena Gomez never fails to be in the news, and her haters need some kind of inconvenience to call her out and troll her. Her latest picture with Benny Blanco has taken the internet by storm after rumors of her engagement took over the media. Selena posted the picture with emojis around the fingers holding something, which has sent the netizens into a frenzy. Some think it’s a vape, and others believe she is hiding her engagement ring.

Recently, a blind item went viral: “This a list actress/semi-retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her bf of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hang out.” It led the people to speculate that it was about Selena and Benny. However, there has been no confirmed report on this front, but the rumors were rife.

Selena Gomez, who has many followers on Instagram, has often posted pictures of herself with Benny Blanco since they went public in their relationship. Selena has 425 followers on the photosharing app and her IG Story section; the Calm Down crooner posted a mirror selfie in a shimmery one-shouldered dress with Benny in the background. She wrote “A night out” over the picture and two heart emojis on the ring finger of her left hand, leading to speculations about whether or not the engagement rumors are true.

She also seems to be holding something in her hand, while some believe Selena Gomez is hiding a vape and is condemning her allegedly smoking despite her lupus disorder. Her good friend Francia Raisa donated a kidney to Selena in 2017 after learning about her lupus battle. The latest picture has opened a new debate among Sel’s fans and haters, as one wrote, “She didn’t deserve that kidney.”

Another said, “No one will donate to her again.”

“She hides the vape!! I can’t believe her friend risked her life and gave her her kidney, and now she’s ruining it like this!” wrote the user who claimed it to be a vape.

One person said, “Thats def a dab pen.”

Another said the same thing, “So close! That’s a weed pen hope that helps.”

“It’s a dab pen, probably with CDB (or cannabis) oil which is used to treat Lupusand artritis,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, one user said, “I think she’s hiding an engagement ring.”

Followed by, “Wait are the rumours true ???”

And, “Oh, she’s engaged.”

Check out the picture here:

She hides the vape!! I can't believe her friend risked her life and gave her her kidney and now she's ruining it like this! https://t.co/MWtvI0RIh7 pic.twitter.com/IvOZM8eQ9Y — carla 🌸✨️ (@best0fred) August 8, 2024

Selena Gomez shares new photo with Benny Blanco. pic.twitter.com/9a6wcCY7EM — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 8, 2024

