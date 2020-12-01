As much as he is an amazing actor, Hugh Jackman is equally – if not more – loving husband and doting father. And this is more than evident from his recent social media post for wifey Deborra-Lee Furness. The Wolverine actor shared a beautiful, unseen picture along with a love-filled caption. Check it out below.

Wishing Deborra on her 65th birthday, the couple’s love still burns brightly even after 24 years of married life.

Sharing a loving picture with Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman captioned it, “Happy birthday to my incredible wife. Your courage, wit, open heartedness, loyalty, creativity, joie de vivre, cheekiness and spontaneity inspire me every day. I love you so much more than any caption can convey.”

In the picture, Hugh Jackman can be seen leaning over her with one arm around her shoulder as she blows out three candles placed atop some sweet treats on a tray of desserts. Don’t they just look beautiful together! This is definitely couple goals!!

Fans of Hugh will know this isn’t the first time the actor has professed his love for Deborra-Lee Furness in front of the entire world. On their For their 22nd anniversary in 2018, he said, “Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later … it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world.”

On their 24th wedding anniversary, Hugh Jackman had even taken to social media and shared a pic with a caption that is sure to make your go ‘Awww’. Sharing a throwback picture, he wrote, “These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24”

Hugh Jackman has once revealed that it was love at first sight for him. The couple met in 1995 while working on the Australian TV series Correlli.

