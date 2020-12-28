We are sure that you all must be aware of the ongoing trend of ‘Post a picture of’ challenge on Instagram. Kylie Jenner was the latest celebrity who took part in this challenge. Well, we got a glimpse of many rare and unseen pictures of her and Stormi during this challenge.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took part in the ‘Post a Picture of’ challenge on Sunday where she unveiled never-seen-before snaps of her pregnant belly and her daughter Stormi Webster when she was one-week-old. Check out the snaps below:

The 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO Kylie Jenner shared ‘the cutest’ picture from the day her privileged two-year-old ‘got her big girl bed.’ Kylie – who boasts 309M, social media followers – also Instastoried a snap of her ex-boyfriend baby daddy Travis Scott embracing little Stormi outside her $36.5M Holmby Hills mansion.

Kylie Jenner’s Unseen Baby Bump Glimpses Is The ‘Preggers’ We’d Want To Be!

The 28-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper spoiled their precious princess with her very own Cinderella-style carriage filled with Disney princess costumes on Christmas morning. Kylie Jenner and Travis remain amicable despite ending their two-year romance in October 2019. And in case you worried about the Calabasas socialite’s elusive pet Italian Greyhounds, at least two of the four remain in the household.

Kylie shared a b&w snap from childhood as well as an unseen bikini picture from one of her many luxurious seaside vacations.

Among all this, the unseen pictures of Stormi and Kylie Jenner’s pregnant belly won the game. It has all our attention and our hearts.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan just signed a multi-year global content deal with Hulu in the States and Star internationally streaming in late 2021. The famous family have been hard at work filming the 20th and final season of their the E! Network reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, premiering early 2021.

What do you have to say about the pictures? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

