Emma Roberts had a secret Tumblr account—and nope, it wasn’t for fan art. Forget those picture-perfect Instagram posts; this was where the American Horror Story star went full incognito mode. You wouldn’t find her dazzling followers here—just a tiny, exclusive club of six people. The catch? They had no idea she was famous. “I was spending too much time on Instagram, that’s for sure,” Roberts admitted, but then she dropped the real gem: “I’m also a secret Tumblr lover.” Imagine keeping your corner of the internet for pure, unfiltered happiness. That was Emma Roberts’ vibe—and we were all about it.

2020 had been a wild ride, and Roberts navigated it with some significant personal news. She was expecting her first child with actor Garrett Hedlund. While the baby news brought total joy, she kept her feet firmly planted in the chaos. “Amid such a crazy year that had so much hardship and heartbreak, it was nice to have something to look forward to,” Roberts said—and let’s be honest, we could all use a little of that in 2020.

But what was even crazier than pregnancy during a global pandemic? Pregnancy and introspection. Roberts learned more about herself than she ever imagined. “I thought it was amazing to sit with myself and turn inward,” she said. I’m just casually figuring out how to be more zen amid a worldwide crisis. That’s the kind of clarity only a significant life change could bring. Some days, it was pure reflection; others, it was too much “me time,” but Roberts embraced it with a grounded, thankful heart.

Let’s not forget that while prepping for motherhood, Roberts still leaned into her favorite guilty pleasures, like Emily in Paris. Even stars needed a little escape—especially when their day was crazy. From her Instagram empire to her secret Tumblr account with a cult following (okay, six people), Roberts was all about balance. One minute, she was a rom-com queen; the next, she kept her personal space chill in the wild world of the internet.

So, what’s the takeaway? If you were ever bored and wondering what Emma Roberts was up to, don’t assume she was just the girl in the spotlight. She was also the queen of low-key internet lurking—chillin’ in her six-person Tumblr world, reflecting on life and keeping things real. Who knew Emma Roberts had a secret life we’d want to be a part of?

