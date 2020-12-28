Actress Martine McCutcheon says she was little bit in love with her Love Actually co-star Hugh Grant.

McCutcheon played an assistant to Grant’s character in the film, and added that she didn’t have to act too hard in romantic scenes, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“In the first scene we filmed, I had to run and straddle Hugh at the airport. I felt so insecure and was petrified I’d knock him over,” McCutcheon told MailOnline.

She added: “Hugh had always been my crush and I was a little bit in love with him. But he was so gracious, encouraging and kind, and wanted me to shine.”

McCutcheon and Grant never ended up together in real life.

“We tweet and message each other once in a while and check-in and see how we’re doing. I was blown away,” she said, adding that she was a big fan of Hugh’s new TV drama “The Undoing”.

McCutcheon even surprised Grant when the British Film Institute gave him a tribute back in 2016.

