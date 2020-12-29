Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe was a dream couple once upon a time. After tying the knot in 1999, they separated their ways in 2006 and were officially divorced in 2007. Now happily married to the talent agent, Jim Toth, the actress recently spoke on a weird moment with her ex-husband.

Advertisement

The Vanity Fair actress shared a moment that made her speechless during Oscars of 2002. Back then, she was presenting an award to her ex, Ryan. But he asked her to speak before him on the stage and was quoted saying “You make more money than I do.”

Advertisement

Now, while speaking to Margaret Gardiner on The HFPA in Conversation, Reese Witherspoon was asked to talk on the infamous 2002 Oscars’ moment. She said, “You’re reminding me of that! I forgot that ever happened. But you’re right, he did say that, and no, it wasn’t scripted, and he didn’t tell me he was going to say that before it happened on air. So I was a little bit flummoxed in the moment, too.”

Reese Witherspoon further shared that females suffer from more pressure when they achieve financial stability. “There’s so few women that make a lot of money that sometimes they’re shamed for it, and sometimes they are expected to give more and do more and be more to others in the same position that, say, a male movie star would not be expected to. But I do think gender norms have changed quite a bit since that moment in 2000 or something,” the Legally Blonde actress added.

Reese even shared an incident when her elder daughter, Ava was made embarrassed by one of her classmates. She was teased that her mother is amongst the highest-paid actresses. “I said (Reese to Ava), ‘Don’t ever feel ashamed of a woman making money. There are women all over this world who don’t have an opportunity or education or the ability to make money. And the more women who make more money, will give more money away, will take care of their societies, will take care of their communities, will do more with that money,” the actress shared while talking to Margaret.

Must Read: Chrissy Teigen Shares Her New Year Resolution & It’s About Not Explaining Herself To Anyone



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube