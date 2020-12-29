Model Chrissy Teigen will follow a new approach to social media in 2021. She says she will not be in a rush to do things just to prove a point.

Teigen, who is married to John Legend, wrote on Twitter: “Excited about the new year’s resolution I started early: not explaining S*** to you people. For years I have been CONSUMED by the overwhelming need to explain why I’m doing what I’m doing, why I did why I did. NO MORE. I’m gonna doooooo the s*** I doooooo and youuuuuu can go bonkers about it. (Note: I will still explain how to cook things).”

For years I have been CONSUMED by the overwhelming need to explain why I’m doing what I’m doing, why I did why I did. NO MORE. I’m gonna doooooo the shit I doooooo and youuuuuu can go bonkers about it. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2020

Chrissy Teigen had previously shared that she was taking a step back from social media during the Covid pandemic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Chrissy Teigen said: “I’m barely online anymore, and that was at the request of my therapist.”

The model also explained how therapy helped her during the early stages of the pandemic, adding that people often make the mistake of assuming she is tougher than she really is.

“I take on other people’s pain and sadness as my own. And when I let people down, I’m hyperaware of it. Sometimes I feel like people aren’t going to be as hard on me as I am on myself. So it’s good for me to take a break,” she said.

