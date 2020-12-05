Model Chrissy Teigen has revealed her most embarrassing situation in a hilarious post on social media.

Teigen tweeted that calling someone by the wrong name is the most “embarrassing” thing in the “entire world”.

Chrissy Teigen tweeted: “To me, the most embarrassing thing in entire entire entire entire entire entire entire entire entire world, as in I wanna melt into a puddle and down a drain into the ocean then boiled into steam and blown into the atmosphere, is calling someone by the wrong name.”

Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, in a chain tweet shared that she would not care being called by the wrong name.

“Meanwhile if any of us, any of us!, were called by the wrong name, WE WOULD NOT CARE? I can’t imagine caring. John could do it. I wouldn’t care,” Chrissy Teigen wrote.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen also

shared the reaction of her daughter Luna on seeing her late son Jack’s ashes. The model said the four-year-old girl was incredibly empathetic.

Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, lost their baby boy six weeks ago halfway through her pregnancy. The model posted two videos on Instagram. In the clips, Luna put a teddy bear around Jack’s ashes.

The model then added in the video: “The best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty.”

Alongside the video, she wrote: “im just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.”

